Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,488. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

