Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 453,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,555. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

