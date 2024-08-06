Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAR. Bank of America cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,102. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $235.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,305,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,978,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.