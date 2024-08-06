Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 546,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSM

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.