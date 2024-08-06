Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 268,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,610. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

