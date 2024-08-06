Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,825,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,846. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Chegg has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

