Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.