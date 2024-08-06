Cronos Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $9.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00037272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

