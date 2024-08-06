Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 10,191 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 33,770,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,924,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

