Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 131 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

