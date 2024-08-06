Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 14,704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 42.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,643,270. The company has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

