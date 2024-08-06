ELIS Price Down 8.8% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $55,544.69 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02935266 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,553.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

