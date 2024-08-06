Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 10,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,734.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 511,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

