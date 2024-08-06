Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $134,489,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,109. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

