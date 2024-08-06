Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,399,367. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,601,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $286.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.