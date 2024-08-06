Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after purchasing an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.29. 1,626,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,707. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.68 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

