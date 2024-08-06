Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,902. The firm has a market cap of $350.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

