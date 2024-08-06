Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $514.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,423. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

