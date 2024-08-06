Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 15,841,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,616,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

