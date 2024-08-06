Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 198 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $97,222,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $97,018,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.87. 663,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.85. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $254.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

