Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 586,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period.

GEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

