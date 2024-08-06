FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. FUNToken has a market cap of $32.00 million and $771,074.21 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

