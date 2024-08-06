General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in General Mills by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 264,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 3,475,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

