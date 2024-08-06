Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.