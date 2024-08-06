Hermez Network Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $140.99 million and approximately $42,035.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00006741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,985.68 or 0.99536597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.82204167 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $158,207.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

