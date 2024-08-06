Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,794,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,719,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $639.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.