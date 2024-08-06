Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $262.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $655.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

