iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,831. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $546.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.07. The stock has a market cap of $453.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.