iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.00. 5,794,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day moving average is $226.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

