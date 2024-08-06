Jeffery Bradford Baker Sells 34,032 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $154,505.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 289,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $245.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

