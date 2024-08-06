KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Reduced by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 257,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,093.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,527 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 13,158,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929,153. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

