Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LECO. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.73. The company had a trading volume of 304,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,168. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

