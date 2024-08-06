Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after acquiring an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

CMA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 1,427,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,305. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

