Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 2,013 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 2,533,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,680. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

