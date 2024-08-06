Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 7,814 abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 394,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,585. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

