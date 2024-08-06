Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $122,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. 909,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.