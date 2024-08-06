Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $232,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Lynx Investment Advisory owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $392.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

