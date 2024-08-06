Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 1,845 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

