Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $112,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,682,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

