Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $167,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. 8,753,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $173.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.