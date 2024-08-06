Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $209,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 19.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 12,515.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,379. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

