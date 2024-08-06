Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.