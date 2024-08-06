Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $207.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.51. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $273.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.