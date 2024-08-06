Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,239 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. 1,322,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.