Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,759 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 532.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 34.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 208.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.00. 1,589,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

