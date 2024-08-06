Mather Group LLC. Acquires 3,706 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $411.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

