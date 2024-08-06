Mather Group LLC. Acquires 441 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chubb by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 325,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Chubb by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,917. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

