Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,016 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 334,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6,307.5% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275,888 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 1,314,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

