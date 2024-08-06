Mather Group LLC. Buys 5,692 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.76 on Tuesday, hitting $186.95. 6,208,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,663. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

