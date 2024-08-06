Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.64. 494,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.37 and a 200 day moving average of $377.82.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

EG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

